Singapore nears goal of training 1,500 responders in psychological first aid

SINGAPORE: Singapore is on track to train 1,500 SGSecure Responders in psychological first aid by the end of this financial year, as part of a national push to build mental resilience on the frontlines and in the community.

About 1,300 responders have already completed the course, which was launched in 2023 and run by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Participants are taught how to provide calm and compassionate support after a crisis.

Responders also learn how to assess needs, listen empathetically and connect people to help, while recognising stress reactions and promoting safety. The focus is on reducing distress, respecting culture and ethics, and caring for both survivors and responders.

According to the Singapore Red Cross (SRC), youths, workers and caregivers have driven a nearly 20-fold increase in demand over the past five years for psychological first aid training.

Last year alone, SRC trained about 7,500 people, including 475 responders. Another 10,000 have been trained by the Singapore Emergency Responder Academy.