CNA debuts ‘micro-factual’ series tracing Singapore’s separation from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s 1963 merger with, and eventual separation from, Malaysia is well-trodden historical ground. But the tumultuous two years between them remain far less understood — particularly through the candid recollections of those who were in the thick of it.

To illuminate the shadowed chapter, CNA has debuted a new “micro-factual” series distilled from Lee Kuan Yew and Tunku Abdul Rahman’s memoirs, nearly 10 hours of archived interviews and close to 2,000 pages of British diplomatic cables.

It is CNA’s first foray into micro-factual storytelling — with 34 ultra-short, bingeable episodes crafted for mobile audiences. Each episode, running just one to three minutes, delivers tightly curated “deep cuts” through vertical videos released exclusively on CNA’s Instagram, TikTok and CNA Insider’s YouTube channel.

Titled Merger To Separation, the series builds on Separation: Declassified, CNA’s earlier documentary on the fraught 100 days leading to Singapore’s political “divorce” from Malaysia.

WATCH EPISODE 1: Was a gentleman’s agreement broken? Singapore’s merger and separation from Malaysia (2:29)