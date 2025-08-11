Dear Singapore, besides success, safety, let’s also be known for empathy, courage, connection

Dear Singapore,

You’re famous now. We’re no longer just a little red dot.

You’ve made your mark on the world stage with sharp diplomacy, bold strides and a name that’s no longer unfamiliar but admired.

Our red passport opens more doors than ever. On our overland motorcycle journey through 60 countries, we’ve needed visas for only two. Border checks are often swift the moment that passport comes out of our pockets.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

People no longer ask, “Where is Singapore?” Instead, they say, “It’s my dream to go there,” or gesture excitedly about “the building that looks like a ship”, referring to Marina Bay Sands. The world has taken notice.

But sadly, something has changed at home.

As the All-Terrain Overlanders, we escape to nature to reconnect with the land, with people and with ourselves. The further we ride from the noise in cities, the more warmth we seem to find.