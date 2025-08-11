Dear Singapore, besides success, safety, let’s also be known for empathy, courage, connection
Singaporean couple Nerine Mak and Haren Khatau are travelling the world on dirt bikes. They’ve paused to pen a letter about their vision for Singapore, a nation they hope will value curiosity and will reconnect with nature and one another.
Dear Singapore,
You’re famous now. We’re no longer just a little red dot.
You’ve made your mark on the world stage with sharp diplomacy, bold strides and a name that’s no longer unfamiliar but admired.
Our red passport opens more doors than ever. On our overland motorcycle journey through 60 countries, we’ve needed visas for only two. Border checks are often swift the moment that passport comes out of our pockets.
People no longer ask, “Where is Singapore?” Instead, they say, “It’s my dream to go there,” or gesture excitedly about “the building that looks like a ship”, referring to Marina Bay Sands. The world has taken notice.
But sadly, something has changed at home.
As the All-Terrain Overlanders, we escape to nature to reconnect with the land, with people and with ourselves. The further we ride from the noise in cities, the more warmth we seem to find.
Hospitality in remote places isn’t a coincidence — it’s a way of life. And the story we want to tell begins in the vast plains of Central Asia.
In Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan, families share yurts across generations. Children run wild, work blends into play, and friends are family. These are places where people depend on each other not only for company but for survival.
Out on the Mongolian steppe, the land is dotted with white spots. These are Ger camps, their version of our kampungs. There, it is customary to invite any traveller passing through into one’s Ger.
Whether for rest or refuge from a deadly storm, a guest is never turned away. In return, travellers bring practical gifts: a knife, a torch or perhaps a packet of wheat flour — small tokens of appreciation for the hospitality received.
Singapore, this is a lesson to cherish. We may not face snowstorms, but we do face isolation, burnout and disconnection. Let’s not forget the kampung spirit. Let’s be close to our neighbours again.
We remember when the park near our homes no longer had grass, not from neglect but because we played on it every single day. The neighbourhood would come alive after 5pm with laughter and games.
Today, the grass has grown back, but the children are nowhere to be seen.
With mental health struggles and loneliness on the rise, maybe it’s time we really went outside again, not to escape human connection but to rediscover it.
While Singapore is small, we’ve learnt that the world can also feel small when we are open to it. In the digital age — when headlines shape opinions and fear shapes boundaries — staying open-minded and unafraid of the unfamiliar is essential.
Leaving home may seem like a leap beyond our comfort zone. But let’s take the unbeaten path and return home with stories that spark connection and inspire curiosity.
Like the story of the brave girls whom we met in Afghanistan.
We hadn’t planned on visiting the war-torn country. But as chance would have it, our route took us there.
On the one hand, we were welcomed with overwhelming warmth and generosity. Strangers became hosts, and every corner revealed breathtaking beauty and deep history.
On the other hand, we saw first-hand the restrictions faced by Afghan women. Girls are no longer allowed to study past the age of 16 — yet we met a group of teenage girls taking English classes in secret, risking punishment for the simple dream of becoming professionals and living freely.
In a country where their futures are decided for them, still they persist. Their courage reminded us what true freedom means.
So Singapore, this is your moment to not only be admired from afar, but also stand for something greater. Let’s be a nation known not only for success and safety but for empathy, courage and connection.
The world is watching, but more importantly, the world is inviting us in. Let’s meet it with open eyes, open hands and open hearts. And when we return home, let’s bring back the kampung spirit too.
With love,
Nerine and Haren
Haren Khatau and Nerine Mak, both 33, are among the Singaporeans featuring in the documentary series, Dear Singapore. It offers different perspectives on the dreams and fears of a nation turning 60 and will premiere next month.