Gurmit Singh, other personalities get candid with 23 atypical ‘journalists’ on The Assembly

SINGAPORE: Gurmit Singh’s comedic talent has put him in the spotlight for decades, but nothing quite like the interview the 59-year-old took part in recently — conducted by neurodivergent individuals.

The rules were simple: There was no subject off-limits, no question turned away. That meant recounting his experience appearing in court for speeding. The conservative Christian was also asked about his elder daughter, a drag and burlesque performer.

CNA series The Assembly, inspired by France’s Les Rencontres Du Papotin (The Meetings Of Papotin), brought 23 neurodivergent participants together to engage prominent figures and celebrities like him in conversations ranging from hidden regrets to personal dreams.

It marks the first time such a concept is being shown on Singaporean television — and in Asia — with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam among the guests walking into this spotlight.