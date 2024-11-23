Healthcare costs are rising in Singapore. Is there really nothing we can do about it?

In partnership with the Ministry of Health

SINGAPORE: Before the pandemic, Hariati Abdul Muhin liked her shopping — retail therapy, she calls it — and her Malaysian holidays.

While the border closures put a halt to her short trips, another development emerged that made shopping difficult too: knee trouble. “When I walked … it’d cause a lot of pain,” recalled the 51-year-old. “It felt like the bones were brushing against (each other).”

A polyclinic doctor gave her a referral to an orthopaedic specialist at the National University Hospital (NUH). A scan showed that the cartilage in her knees was thinning.

Discovering that knee replacement surgery was an option at age 48 came as “quite a surprise” — but she was not alone in that.

Nowadays, “a small but significant proportion of patients” in their late 40s or their 50s have “serious knee pain”, said NUH senior consultant Chua Wei Liang, who heads the hospital’s division of adult reconstruction and joint replacement surgery.

Indeed, knee replacement is “one of the more common surgeries” in Singapore. Across NUH and Alexandra Hospital (AH), for example, there are more than 1,000 cases a year, he cited.