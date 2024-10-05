Singapore doctors develop new cell therapy that saves 16 patients from treatment-resistant cancer

SINGAPORE: A team of doctors in Singapore has developed a new stem cell therapy for cancer patients who have otherwise exhausted all other forms of treatment.

For these patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) that do not respond to chemotherapy or relapse after treatment, the prognosis is normally bad – they have a less than 10 per cent chance of survival.

However, 16 patients who underwent this experimental treatment went into complete remission within a month.

The new cell therapy was developed by researchers and clinicians from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the National University Health System (NUHS).

The treatment has now been published in the medical journal Nature Medicine.