‘We’re at the brink’: Kidney disease crisis looms in Singapore as some doctors urge more action

Currently, annual screening for kidney disease is recommended for patients with risk factors, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity or a family history of kidney disease.

“But if I had it my way, I’d do broad screening across the population of adults in Singapore,” said Coffman, who believes this would mean fewer people needing to “see a nephrologist or to get their kidney failure treatment”.

“I know what happens when you get kidney disease. I know what the impact is.”

And while screening can be a scary prospect, Elly would have people know that “80 per cent of the time, it’ll turn out all right”.

“That gives you the freedom to carry on with your life. But if you detect a problem, at least you’ll know what to do,” she said. “It’s just like insurance.”

A MISSING LINK?

Awareness of kidney disease, however, is lacking, doctors and nurses agreed. “For a long time, we’ve been clued-in on things like cancer,” said NKF’s Choo. “But kidney disease is just as bad.”

The life expectancy of those with kidney failure is also as bad or even worse than some better-known cancers, said Coffman.