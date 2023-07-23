Inside Lombok’s secretive gold mining community, slowly suffering from poisoning

LOMBOK, Indonesia: It is a diver’s paradise. Famed for its golden beaches. A draw for millions of tourists, including Singaporeans, over the years.

But the island of Lombok has a hidden treasure. And a dark secret.

In its volcanic hills lies gold. That is why Lombok has one of the densest populations of gold miners in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest gold producer. They work in a poorly regulated, multi-billion-dollar industry fuelled by a deadly element: mercury.

The miners rely on the toxic metal — and its illegal trade — to extract gold from ore. But they are being poisoned slowly. Exposure to mercury can cause irreversible harm, even death.

And the toxin is spreading. To their families, neighbours, communities in Lombok and beyond.

The danger begins when the miners return home from the mountainsides to process the rocks they excavate.