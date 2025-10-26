Must-see: Inside The Police Coast Guard, up close with Singapore’s first responders at sea

SINGAPORE: It began with a distress call at midnight. Four men armed with knives had boarded a bulk carrier in the Singapore Strait.

After they attacked the ship’s second engineer, the other crew members could not find them.

“This bulk carrier could be as big as three football fields (in) size. The perpetrators could be anywhere,” said Police Coast Guard (PCG) officer Mustaffa Muhd, a crew commander in the emergency response team that had rushed to the scene.

“Behind every door or anything that you see, there (could be) danger. We have this anxiety.”

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The attackers had held the engineer hostage in the ship’s engine room. “After they pushed me down, I didn’t (dare) to lift my head,” recounted the engineer, who was also choked and hit twice on his shoulders.