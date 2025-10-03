Suffering from its own success? Japan’s love-hate relationship with its millions of tourists

TOKYO: They came, they spent, they gave Japan’s post-pandemic economy a second wind. Then they just kept coming.

While much of Asia is still coaxing its pre-pandemic tourists back, Japan is riding high on a record 36.9 million visitors last year. They spent 8.1 trillion yen (US$55 billion), also an all-time high.

Then another record 21.5 million tourists visited in the first half of this year.

The crowds are not limited to Tokyo’s bright lights and Kyoto’s temples. In the coastal city of Kamakura (pop. 170,000), close to 44,000 travellers arrive each day on average, making it Japan’s most tourist-dense city.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“No matter where you go, even in the backstreets, there are always people around,” says city councillor Ayako Maekawa, 65, who has lived in Kamakura all her life.

“Most of these people are foreign tourists. That’s just a fact we can’t deny any more.”