Are personal mobility aids speeding out of control?

SINGAPORE: Nur Hidayah Ahssan was walking home recently after dropping off her children at school when a loud thump made her jump onto the grass. A personal mobility aid (PMA) behind her had raced over a metal drain cover.

Soon afterwards, the 28-year-old found herself stopping at a bus stop with her children at the approach of another fast-moving PMA near her son’s school.

Her husband, Muhammad Shareefuddin Malimshah, 28, worries for his family’s safety. “I can’t control the speed of such PMAs or whether my wife is going to be involved in such accidents.”

On any given day in her Chua Chu Kang neighbourhood, Hidayah encounters “at least” five PMAs, many of them travelling at speed.

Her fellow residents will likely find that unsurprising. The bulk of Talking Point viewers who reported speeding PMAs or near misses with them hailed from Chua Chu Kang, Sembawang and Yishun.