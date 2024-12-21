Must watch: Secrets from Singapore’s past brought to life in CNA’s first docudrama trilogy

SINGAPORE: A stock exchange brought to its knees. Milestones of the century-old Causeway. The lost Taj Mahal of a cattle king. Singapore may be young, but its past is brimming with untapped stories.

Enter CNA’s first factual dramas, in History Unveiled.

The trilogy, based on real events and people, throws a spotlight on overlooked moments that helped to shape Singapore and brings history to life, from a brotherhood of magicians in the 1930s to a high-stakes financial crime in the 1980s.

“They’re all personal stories of people who lived,” said commissioning editor Shamala Rajendran. “We’re always looking for new ways to tell stories … to give audiences something fresh and innovative.”

With dramatised scenes filmed in Malaysia and India, the series harnesses the talents of three award-winning production houses — Protagonist by M, Third Floor Pictures and Ochre Pictures — to retell the stories.