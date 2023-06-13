Hollywood braces for major ripple effects from writers' strike

The guild, which represents film and television directors, about a week ago reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood’s major studios, averting a possible work stoppage.

However, the writers remain on strike.

Separately, actors represented by Hollywood union Sag-Aftra have overwhelmingly voted to strike if they do not agree on a new contract with the AMPTP by Jun 30.

The standoffs could impact those working across every corner of the sector.

WRITERS’ STRIKE SINCE MAY

The writers have been on strike since the start of May.

They are calling for better salaries and greater job security, amid a changing media environment including the rapid rise of streaming services.

The last strike 15 years ago lasted for 100 days and put a roughly US$2 billion dent in the economy.

This time, the impact could be even greater.

Experts said strike action creates major ripple effects for those connected to the entertainment sector.

“If you are a make-up person or a hair person and there are many of them, and they aren’t getting anywhere near what the actors and actresses or high-end top writers are getting and they need the paycheck,” said Professor Alvin Lieberman, executive director of the Entertainment, Media and Technology Initiative at the New York University’s Stern School of Business.

It is not just the United States’ entertainment sector that could be impacted.

Writers guilds in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have expressed their support for the strike in the US in a move that could impact co-productions.

But the popularity of shows like Squid Game could see American streaming services and networks lean more heavily on foreign content.

Experts, however, said there is a shelf life on how long media platforms can rely on international programming and reality TV.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t go on for six months but that’s the point when I think the rubber band begins to stretch,” said Prof Lieberman.

FEARS OF CONTINUED IMPACT

Many in the industry fear the strike will continue to impact livelihoods even after a deal is done.

“For most of our members the challenge is, 'how am I going to get through the summer. How am I going to get through the next couple months?',” said national business agent at United Scenic Artists Carl Mulert.

“Because even if the strike ends in June, it’s going to take a while for projects to gear up, it’s going to take a while to make up the lost income.”