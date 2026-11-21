MELBOURNE: Anthropic, the artificial intelligence giant behind Claude, has just pulled off the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

The company raised US$81 billion by listing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock market, beating the previous all-time record of US$75 billion set by SpaceX earlier this year. Initially set at US$83, Anthropic’s share price soared to US$111 after its debut, briefly nudging the company’s value past US$2 trillion, before falling again as investors took profits.

The blockbuster stock market listing comes at a nervous moment in the AI sector. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the huge sums of money being poured into the AI boom are justified, and many are reducing their exposure to technology stocks. Adding to this shakiness has been the shock departure of chipmaker Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, following an affair scandal.

Anthropic’s debut certainly sets a benchmark for rival OpenAI, which still plans to go public. But we shouldn’t mistake investor enthusiasm in one company for a broader vote of confidence in the global AI industry.