MARKETING PUSH

Offers that exist for a limited time period are among the oldest retail marketing tricks in the book. And there is plenty of research which shows that they reliably increase a shopper’s intention to buy.

If we think a deal will disappear after Black Friday, the fear of missing out on a bargain can push us towards buying that air fryer or scented candle. Or we might buy it to avoid the potential feelings of regret that may come if we don’t.

Price tags also have a big effect. Psychologists have shown that when making value judgments, the first number we see disproportionately shapes how we evaluate subsequent numbers.

So when a price tag reads: “"Was £100 (US$131)! Now £60!”, the £100 figure is the one we latch on to. This makes £60 feel like a £40 saving rather than a £60 expense, even if the item was never really worth £100 in the first place.

CONSUMER PULL

While many people will be aware of these kinds of retail marketing tricks, they will still willingly participate in Black Friday. This may be partly due to its timing, but also to the psychological rewards that shopping could offer.

In the northern hemisphere at least, Black Friday coincides with the “winter blues”, potentially offering a source of excitement as the days get colder and darker. We may also shop to improve our mood with a little “retail therapy”.