Commentary: Do Botox and fillers belong in a self-care routine?

SINGAPORE: This month, details emerged of a woman in Singapore who was injected with more than three times the annual limit of dermal filler in one session. She suffered prolonged facial pain, high blood pressure and weight loss. She underwent nerve surgery to manage the pain and lost her job because of the ordeal.

Fillers and Botox used to be discreet solutions for patients seeking to look younger. But this has changed in recent years.

More celebrities, influencers and consumers, particularly women, are opting for such procedures and sharing their experience. As a result, injectables are not only increasingly normalised but entwined with the language of self-care.

It may sound like female agency and empowerment, but one wonders how much autonomy there is in a marketplace that sells beauty and self-improvement by the millilitre, and what it really costs women.