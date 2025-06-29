Commentary: China’s AI dragons risk choking each other

TOKYO: It’s a story that has played out many times in the history of China’s tech sector. Notoriously fierce competition means that whenever a new craze comes along, scores of rivals emerge ready to pounce.

Firms are then locked in a race to the bottom when it comes to pricing. The food delivery wars forced out smaller players over the years and led bubble tea – another consumer fad fallen prey – to be sold this month for as little as 1.68 yuan (less than US$0.25). A similar cutthroat market has left behind a trail of zombie cars in the electric vehicle sector.

Now the same forces are in full swing in the booming artificial intelligence industry.

The stakes could not be higher. The government is betting that the technology will uplift swaths of the economy. Eager to not be left behind, AI startups, including the so-called Little Dragons, are awash with funding, and even the Big Tech companies like Alibaba are going all-in.