Commentary: I was adopted from China. That’s my lifelong identity

THE SEARCH FOR MY BIOLOGICAL PARENTS

From a young age, my mums encouraged my sister and me to learn about Chinese culture and language, and we celebrated Chinese holidays like Lunar New Year. My early exposure to Chinese language and culture inspired an active interest in learning Chinese, which ultimately led me to major in East Asian Studies at university, focusing on Modern Chinese history.

I was also fortunate to travel frequently to China - once with my family, during which we visited the orphanages my sister and I had spent our earliest days at; and multiple trips through various educational programmes.

In June 2016, with the support of my family, I decided to search for my biological family. Although I had always been told that the chances of finding them were very low, I still harboured a deep curiosity about my roots, whether I looked like my biological relatives, and the circumstances surrounding my abandonment.

That June, a fellow Chinese adoptee and I launched our search on social media for our respective biological relatives, creating a poster and encouraging friends to help us share it widely on WeChat and on Weibo. We planned to travel to China the next month, in July, to search on the ground.

A 5AM WECHAT MESSAGE

About a week after we shared the poster, but before we left for China, I received a 5am WeChat message from a local reporter, asking if I wanted to have a video call with my biological parents. “We found them with 99 percent certainty,” she said.

Unbeknownst to me, this local reporter had taken it upon herself to do a little bit of digging on her own. She had visited my social welfare institute and viewed my file, where she noticed a little scrap of paper attached to the note stating my birth date and time. It turned out that someone had scribbled a record of a vaccine and the name of a local hospital.