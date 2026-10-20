Commentary: Across the Yalu, China pours concrete over North Korean sanctions

BOSTON, Massachusetts: For 12 years, the New Yalu River Bridge stood as the most expensive dead end in Northeast Asia. Completed by China in 2014 at a cost of US$350 million, the sleek four-lane cable-stayed span stretched across the border from Dandong only to terminate abruptly in unpaved North Korean farmland outside Sinuiju.

Now, after more than a decade of false starts, Beijing and Pyongyang officially opened the crossing to traffic on Oct 15.

Why open a 12-year-old bridge now? The answer goes well beyond border logistics. By turning on the tap of high-capacity commercial traffic, Beijing is physically retiring the era of sanctions-led pressure on North Korea – and ensuring that neither Moscow’s wartime courtship nor Washington’s appetite for fresh summiteering dilutes China’s position as the indispensable arbiter on the Korean Peninsula.

For a decade, the dormant bridge served as a barometer of quiet friction between the two socialist neighbours. After China finished the main span in 2014, disputes over who would pay for the North Korean customs complex and entry roads stalled the project.

Then came Pyongyang’s escalating nuclear tests, Beijing’s decision to back harsh United Nations Security Council sanctions in 2017, and finally Kim Jong-un’s draconian pandemic-era border closure. Opening a four-lane trade artery while the UN sanctions regime was at its peak would have been diplomatically awkward for Beijing and quarantined by Pyongyang.

That calculus has now inverted. Beijing has already dropped the word “denuclearisation” from its public diplomacy with Pyongyang, shifting from viewing North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as a proliferation liability to treating it as a durable buffer that ties down American military attention.

Once Beijing accepted a nuclear-armed North Korea as a baseline reality, keeping its primary commercial artery padlocked no longer made strategic sense.

The opening is the culmination of a methodical normalisation: cross-border truck freight resumed in 2023, the Beijing-Pyongyang passenger train restarted in March 2026 after a six-year suspension, and now the ageing single-lane Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge – built by Imperial Japan in 1937 – is being supplemented by a modern highway designed for heavy containerised freight.