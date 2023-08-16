Commentary: China property giant Country Garden’s woes - the good, the bad and the very ugly

As of the 2022 year-end, Country Garden held 87 billion yuan (U$12 billion) in unrestricted cash, excluding that in escrow accounts. That money will probably be used to deliver unfinished projects, rather than shifted to repay some hidden debt somewhere.

Now, the bad. In a restructuring scenario, investors are unlikely to see any money upfront. Exchanging their notes for payment-in-kind bonds - a feature distressed firms often use to preserve cash - is very much on the cards.

Country Garden’s Achilles’ heel is a heavy exposure to smaller cities, which are plagued by housing oversupply and population outflows. What doesn’t help either is that the government has shifted its easing policy to larger, more resilient cities, hardly benefiting the builder. Sales will take time to recover.

By the company’s own account, it needs about 28 billion yuan to 30 billion yuan in sales a month to generate enough cash and be able to finish pre-sold projects. However, it hasn’t hit the break-even point this year, and the past few months have been even worse.

There is no doubt that Country Garden is going through a liquidity crisis. Investors will have to be patient and accept that there are no payouts in the immediate future.

RESTRUCTURING IS NOT A GIVEN

Now here comes the outright ugly. It’s possible that Country Garden’s dollar bonds will be in default for a long time and there’s no restructuring whatsoever.

A company will propose debt workouts only if its shareholders still see value and want to turn the page.