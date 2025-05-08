Commentary: The resilient coffee discovery that could save our morning brew

LONDON: It was the yellowing label on an ancient jar of coffee beans tucked away in a herbarium that caught the eye of Aaron Davis, a botanist at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew. The label noted that the beans had been cultivated in the lowlands of Sierra Leone.

That stood out: coffee is usually a highland crop, favouring cool, moist conditions. The beans, labelled as coming from the species coffea stenophylla, physically resembled arabica beans, which account for about 60 per cent of the coffee drunk worldwide (the rest is mostly robusta, a less flavoursome species that is resistant to coffee leaf rust and used mostly for instant coffee).

A trawl of old books and journals returned sepia photographs of stenophylla plants growing alongside hot-climate plants. And, tantalisingly, notes from 19th century collectors described a delicious arabica-like flavour.

As the Smithsonian magazine reports, this rediscovered plant, rare in the wild but under experimental cultivation in Sierra Leone, might have a role to play in shoring up coffee supplies – and saving farmers’ livelihoods – in the face of climate change, drought and disease.

According to a paper published in March, stenophylla is also the first coffee bean reported to contain theacrine, a caffeine-like substance popularly thought to lack some of caffeine’s downsides. The message is as strong as a double espresso: biodiversity matters and, when we lose species, we lose options for the future.