Commentary: China-Laos military facility is a clear win for Beijing

SINGAPORE: On Sep 29, China opened a joint military facility with Laos at Ban Keun airport, 50km north of the capital Vientiane.

The inauguration of the facility, which took most security analysts by surprise, represents a significant gain for China’s defence diplomacy in Southeast Asia, a recalibration of Laos’ military relationships and a concern for neighbouring countries, particularly Vietnam.

According to Beijing, the China-Laos Joint Support and Training Centre and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy serve two purposes: to provide training for Laotian air force pilots and to act as a logistical hub for China’s defence cooperation activities with Laos.

Work on refurbishing the airstrip began in October 2025 and was finished in under a year. The facility has some historical significance: It was used by America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during the Vietnam War.

Ban Keun is not China’s first overseas military facility. In 2017, China set up a base in Djibouti, ostensibly to support its anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden. Last year, China and Cambodia opened a Joint Training and Support Centre at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia which Beijing had also financed.

Ban Keun, however, will be the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s first dedicated overseas outpost.