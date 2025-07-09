Commentary: Plastic bags are back at Don Don Donki – but consumer attitudes to disposables have changed

SINGAPORE: Don Don Donki’s decision to re-introduce plastic bags, seven months after it stopped selling them, was welcomed online. Facebook users commented that they had stopped shopping at Donki because it was too inconvenient to carry their purchases without plastic bags.

Though Don Don Donki’s move to sell plastic bags again suggests shoppers still need the option, it does not mean that Singapore consumers are refusing to adopt package-free habits.

There has been a heartening change in attitudes over the last decade. As advocates for reuse culture, we observed in 2015 that at supermarkets, customers would take more plastic bags than needed for bagging waste, and throw away those not needed without a second thought.

This is no longer the case today. A resident told us that she reuses some of her smaller plastic bags – like bread bags – to contain food waste, which allows her to use fewer disposables over time.

We are at the stage of becoming waste-conscious – aware of how much we generate and how it is handled. This knowledge shapes our behaviour whenever we shop or dine.

Though there is a general lack of impetus to reuse in Singapore for now, being waste-conscious compels us to make sustainable choices out of practical or economic reasons. This is the first step towards mindful consumption – where we not only reduce, reuse and recycle, but also refuse.