Commentary: Three things Singapore football needs from its next FAS president

MONEY TALKS

It may seem simplistic, but money remains the foundation of modern footballing success. While there are always outliers who punch above their financial weight, sustained excellence in football – be it at the club or national level – requires robust funding.

Singapore ranks among the lowest in Southeast Asia in terms of football investment. Since launching our professional ecosystem in 1996, neighbours like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia have injected four to 10 times more funding into the sport.

Even relative minnows such as Laos and Cambodia have been buoyed by a mix of higher government funding, FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) development grants, as well as corporate sponsorships.

Singapore is one of the wealthiest nations in Southeast Asia. Why, then, does our football infrastructure continue to languish?

The issue lies in the structure of funding. A significant share of football funding in Singapore is directly or indirectly government-linked, funded through Sport Singapore or the Tote Board.

While football receives a larger slice of the budget than other sports, that slice remains limited in absolute terms. Clubs have come to depend heavily on these funds for everything from salaries to operations.

This is not sustainable.