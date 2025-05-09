Commentary: Why are consumer and F&B brands selling toys – and why are we buying them?

BEYOND THE HYPE, WHAT’S THE POINT?

Every year, my helper and I put together a care package for her family back in the Philippines. We donate some of our own unused items still in good condition, and reach out to friends and family for their pre-loved items.

No matter how many times we do this exercise, I still find myself shocked by the heaps of random stuff we Singaporeans amass.

This year, added to the pile was a pristine haul of Hello Kitty plushies launched by McDonald's years ago, still in their original plastic wrapping. Once avidly collected by my uncle’s niece, they have now become cast-offs.

Moreover, not all pre-loved items have hand-me-down value. Novelty items like cheeseburger melts and Milo plushies are not likely to be on the Christmas list of most underprivileged children – meaning they are more likely to be eventually incinerated.

Such products are designed to be TikTok and Instagram phenomena, and are thus known to have incredibly short trend cycles. In fact, the more hyped up the item is, the faster it’s likely to lose its novelty factor, and consumers move on more quickly.

At this point, it is worth noting that many of the brands on this bandwagon – including Pizza Hut, KFC and Milo – have made public declarations of sustainability efforts and pledges. For these brands, what is the legacy of launching a product that will result in thousands of stuffed plushies and their accompanying plastic wrapping soon turning up as trash headed for landfills and incinerators come the next brand anniversary?

My family have been Milo drinkers for decades, and we noticed a few years ago that the brand had switched to paper straws to reduce plastic waste. However, these straws can become soggy and mushy if you take too long to finish your drink.

To be fair, the quality of these straws has gotten significantly better over the years, but there’s still room for improvement. If the brand could invest further towards creating a sustainable but more durable straw or find a way to keep straws protected without using more plastic wrapping, that would have more lasting benefits to consumers.

In contrast, offering stuffed toys with purchases feel like the plushie equivalent of junk food – instant gratification without much lasting value for consumers.