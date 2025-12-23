Commentary: Overeating and drinking this festive season? Your liver may feel it first

Another is alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). While Singapore’s overall alcohol consumption remains low, ALD is nevertheless on the rise globally, especially among younger adults and during periods of heavy celebratory drinking. ALD accounts for approximately 11 per cent of liver cirrhosis cases in Singapore, a major risk factor for liver cancer.

This shift from viral to lifestyle-driven liver diseases, mirroring our rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and physical inactivity, is concerning.

High-calorie meals loaded with saturated fats, processed sugars and refined carbohydrates place enormous metabolic strain on the liver.

Even short periods of overeating, such as during the festive season, can trigger fat accumulation in liver cells, increasing inflammation and impairing insulin sensitivity.

Sugary beverages and desserts overwhelm the liver with fructose, which becomes fat. When alcohol is added to the mix, the toxic burden on the liver intensifies, increasing the likelihood of long-term damage.

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY

But diet and alcohol consumption tell only part of the story. In recent years, scientific advances have shed new light on how fatty liver evolves into liver cancer.

Research at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, for one, has highlighted the central role of bile acid imbalance and gut microbiome disruption in cancer development. The former, in particular, is significant in MASLD-related cases as a major risk factor for hepatocellular carcinoma, the primary type of liver cancer.

Bile acids do more than just act as digestive fluids; they regulate metabolism, inflammation and cell growth in the body. When their balance is disrupted, they can cause liver injury and the formation of cancer tumours.

This bile acid imbalance is closely linked to changes in the gut microbiome, which is trillions of bacteria residing in our digestive tract. A healthy microbiome supports nutrient absorption, immune stability, and metabolic health.

However, diets that are high in fat and sugar, especially those common during festive seasons, can disrupt normal function.

This increasingly leads to what is known as “leaky gut”, a condition in which bacteria and toxins “leak” through the intestinal wall, causing inflammation in the liver and speeding up disease progression.

This growing understanding of the gut-liver connection underscores why lifestyle factors are now central drivers of liver cancer risk.