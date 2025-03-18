Commentary: Gen Z is taking 'micro-retirement'. Don’t laugh

NEW YORK: Gen Z has been in the workforce just long enough to want out. Well, at least temporarily. The concept of a micro-retirement has started to trend (again) on social media, which makes it seem as if an entire generation of 20-somethings wants to take an adult gap year.

Is this a rebranding of the more well-known sabbatical?

Yes, with a couple of noteworthy caveats: Micro-retirement isn’t employer-granted – say goodbye to pay while you’re away or a guaranteed job upon return – and it’s meant to be more of a routine lifestyle choice to combat burnout and pursue personal passions.

But it’s not Gen Z that should be fixating on micro-retirement; it’s companies.

Employers can and should offer these sorts of breaks to their employees as a workplace benefit, especially if working remotely is no longer an option. Offering access to an employer-granted micro-retirement, which sounds far chicer than “sabbatical”, is one more set of golden handcuffs.

It’s a perk akin to an employer-matched 401(k) or restricted stock units with a suboptimal vesting schedule or the ultimate golden handcuffs: Health insurance.