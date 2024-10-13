Commentary: Nobel prizes give Google the glow it craves

LONDON: An executive from a large technology firm has just won a Nobel. On Wednesday (Oct 9), the top prize for chemistry went to the head of Alphabet’s AI efforts, Demis Hassabis, along with two other key scientists, for a years-long project that used artificial intelligence to predict the structure of proteins. The day before, Geoffrey Hinton, a former executive at Google who’s been called a godfather of AI, won the Nobel prize for physics along with physicist John Hopfield, for work on machine learning.

It seems the Nobel Foundation is eager to mark AI advancements – and the notion that key scientific problems can be solved computationally – as worthy of its coveted prizes. That will be a reputational boon for firms like Google and executives like Hassabis. But there’s a risk too that such recognition obscures concerns about both the technology itself and the increasing concentration of AI power in a handful of companies.

Hassabis himself has long craved this accolade, having told staff for years that that he wanted DeepMind, the AI lab he co-founded and sold to Google in 2015, to win between three and five Nobel Prizes over the next decade.

At a press conference on Wednesday, he called the award “an unbelievable honour of a lifetime” and said he’d been hoping to win it this time around. Indeed, he initially shaped DeepMind as a research lab with utopian objectives, where many of its leading scientists worked on building AI systems to help cure diseases like cancer or solve global warming.