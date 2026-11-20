It has come to resemble a world GTA once satirised - a measure of our own desensitisation and a shift the series itself must now contend with.

BAD BOY OF GAMING

Born in Scotland, which still anchors a development operation that now spans continents, GTA was for years the bad boy of gaming, dealing with controversies both inadvertent and courted.

The original, a top-down 2D game released in 1997, became infamous thanks to publicist Max Clifford, hired to drum up outrage in the British media. Politicians and tabloids obliged, denouncing the game as a cause of real-life violence at a time when the hobby was still associated mainly with kids.

As the franchise became a global phenomenon with 2001’s GTA III, it also found itself at the centre of gaming’s worst-ever PR disaster. In 2005, some gamers discovered that a sex minigame abandoned during development, known as “Hot Coffee”, could be unlocked in the code of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Lawmakers and the media were up in arms. Hillary Clinton, a senator at the time, called for a Federal Trade Commission investigation; then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a bill banning the sale of violent games to minors. Developer Rockstar Games “nearly imploded several times” over the controversy, according to one of its founders.

Both episodes now look like snapshots of a bygone era, when video games were public enemy number one. The outrage over “Hot Coffee” - a scene most players couldn’t even reach, depicted in crude, blocky polygons - is these days a little hard to understand, especially given the far more explicit sex scenes in some of today’s titles. The Supreme Court struck down Schwarzenegger’s bill in 2011, a move which seemed to permanently deflate those who sought to demonise gaming.

While Elon Musk and others may have balked at shooting police officers in GTA V, the broader moral panic has largely moved on, just as the 1980s hysteria over Dungeons And Dragons gave way to cozy Stranger Things nostalgia. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy now says the gaming series is something her country “can be really proud of”.