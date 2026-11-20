Commentary: Grand Theft Auto made its name satirising America. Then reality caught up
The success of a game franchise that once sparked public outrage, lawsuits and congressional scrutiny tells a story about how much society has changed, says Gearoid Reidy for Bloomberg Opinion.
TOKYO: As Grand Theft Auto VI launches around the world, it is already shaping up to be the biggest video game release of all time.
Its predecessor, released in 2013, has earned an estimated US$10 billion and sold more than 200 million units. Some 13 years on, the sequel is reported to have cost over US$1 billion - a figure that, given the advent of AI, may never again be topped.
It’s also one that it may already have made back in pre-orders. The first trailer has been watched over 300 million times on YouTube. Logitech International is giving workers paid time off, while one US Army battalion offered soldiers time off for the launch if they re-enlisted. Employers that don’t follow suit can expect a “GTA flu”, as workers mysteriously fail to show up on Nov 19 - a productivity hit one estimate put at up to US$1 billion.
All this is the most vivid demonstration in years of how gaming is now the biggest thing in entertainment. But the success of a franchise that once sparked public outrage, lawsuits and congressional scrutiny also tells a story about how much society has changed.
It has come to resemble a world GTA once satirised - a measure of our own desensitisation and a shift the series itself must now contend with.
BAD BOY OF GAMING
Born in Scotland, which still anchors a development operation that now spans continents, GTA was for years the bad boy of gaming, dealing with controversies both inadvertent and courted.
The original, a top-down 2D game released in 1997, became infamous thanks to publicist Max Clifford, hired to drum up outrage in the British media. Politicians and tabloids obliged, denouncing the game as a cause of real-life violence at a time when the hobby was still associated mainly with kids.
As the franchise became a global phenomenon with 2001’s GTA III, it also found itself at the centre of gaming’s worst-ever PR disaster. In 2005, some gamers discovered that a sex minigame abandoned during development, known as “Hot Coffee”, could be unlocked in the code of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
Lawmakers and the media were up in arms. Hillary Clinton, a senator at the time, called for a Federal Trade Commission investigation; then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a bill banning the sale of violent games to minors. Developer Rockstar Games “nearly imploded several times” over the controversy, according to one of its founders.
Both episodes now look like snapshots of a bygone era, when video games were public enemy number one. The outrage over “Hot Coffee” - a scene most players couldn’t even reach, depicted in crude, blocky polygons - is these days a little hard to understand, especially given the far more explicit sex scenes in some of today’s titles. The Supreme Court struck down Schwarzenegger’s bill in 2011, a move which seemed to permanently deflate those who sought to demonise gaming.
While Elon Musk and others may have balked at shooting police officers in GTA V, the broader moral panic has largely moved on, just as the 1980s hysteria over Dungeons And Dragons gave way to cozy Stranger Things nostalgia. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy now says the gaming series is something her country “can be really proud of”.
STILL RELEVANT WHEN TRUTH IS STRANGER THAN FICTION?
The question is whether GTA can still be relevant in a world where truth has become stranger than fiction.
Shock value has always been part of the series’ appeal, but its on-the-nose satire of US society and excess has been even more central to its identity. Only America could provide the freedom and the bizarre, larger-than-life cast that make its setting so compelling; former series lead writer Dan Houser has likened GTA to “a psychotic version of a Dickens book”.
That line between fiction and reality already appears blurrier in GTA VI.
Its first trailer seemed to acknowledge as much, re-creating real viral clips and bodycam footage. GTA V’s anti-vaccine talk-radio callers, a fringe joke in 2013, now sound a lot like government policy; the Los Angeles wellness culture that same game parodied looks tame next to today’s health influencers.
Excesses on both the political right and the left have become “straightforwardly beyond satire”, Houser said in 2018, adding that he was glad GTA VI wasn’t being released in the age of US President Donald Trump.
GTA VI is the first entry in decades Houser didn’t write, and he could hardly have foreseen that Trump would be back in the White House eight years later. Houser has now switched to comic books as his satirical medium of choice, citing their quicker turnarounds.
And with blockbuster games taking ever longer to make, a parody-driven series like GTA is exposed, given how quickly jokes age. The news cycle now moves so fast that mockery of today’s politics can soon seem as relevant as the 1980s ad slogan turned political catchphrase: “Where’s the beef?”
Along the way, GTA hasn’t become sanitised: It still lets you steal cars, run over civilians and crash helicopters.
But Rockstar has shown it can compel gamers in other ways. Red Dead Redemption 2, a more serious, Western-themed cousin, is one of gaming’s most successful and critically acclaimed titles, thanks largely to its rich storytelling and believable world.
GTA VI offers a glimpse of another direction the series could take, with its novel focus on romance. Developers stated that it’s up to the player if its two protagonists, the outlaws Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, stay a couple - a far cry from the crudely polygonal sex of “Hot Coffee”.
How far the series is willing to venture beyond the formula that helped make it a phenomenon remains to be seen. But in an America that’s harder to parody than it was 13 years ago, GTA doesn’t have to outdo reality to remain relevant.