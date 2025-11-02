Commentary: Your headache is serious. Science should take it seriously.

HEADACHES COST BILLIONS

Tens of billions of dollars are spent each year treating migraine – and that’s just in health care costs.

A 2020 industry analysis pegged the indirect cost of migraine in the United States at US$19.3 billion – mostly attributed to missed work. Factor in the hours spent pushing through pain or medication fog, and the figure balloons. Recouping even a fraction of that amount, via well-funded science and improved interventions, would be an economic windfall.

Solving the riddle of migraine and related headache disorders will not be simple. Migraine involves a still mysterious tangle of neurons and blood vessels, hormones and neurochemicals, waves of cortical depolarisation and genetic predispositions.

Yet that complexity is no excuse for inertia. If the disease were rare, we might accept its mystery. But with 45 million Americans in its grip, the dearth of progress looks less like scientific humility and more like neglect.

Headache advocacy groups, sensing a rare moment of potential receptivity in Mr. Kennedy and the wider MAHA movement, are already making appeals – including a letter to both Mr Kennedy and Mr Trump in April, which underscored the need for paediatric migraine research in particular.

And there are other signs of a potential political awakening. Last month, a bipartisan bill to create a national headache initiative was introduced in Congress – the first ever aimed specifically at migraine and other headache disorders.

The bill may or may not survive the usual gauntlet of congressional distraction, but Mr Kennedy doesn’t need a mandate to act. If he wants to Make America Healthy Again, in part by redirecting medical research toward America’s most pervasive chronic ailments, migraine is a ready test.

Here is a common, disabling and economically costly disease whose mechanisms remain underexplored – largely because of institutional bias. And the solution isn’t so much a moonshot as it is low-hanging fruit: a relatively modest investment in basic neuroscience and clinical translation that could pay off many times over in restored productivity, reduced medical visits and sheer human relief.

Tom Zeller Jr, a former New York Times editor and reporter, is editor in chief of the digital science magazine Undark. He is also the author of The Headache: The Science of a Most Confounding Affliction. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.