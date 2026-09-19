Commentary: Hyrox needs to remember who its customers are

HONG KONG: Hyrox takes its sporting credentials seriously - it was, after all, co-founded by an Olympian. But the commercial success of the high-endurance fitness race isn’t built on the backs of elite athletes. It comes from attracting overachieving gym junkies.

Which is why the competition must now make amends to its core group of devotees after mishandling a hygiene controversy in Beijing over the weekend, especially as it sets its sights on becoming an even bigger force in global fitness. The women's world record holder, Australia’s Joanna Wietrzyk, was allowed to complete (and win) despite experiencing bowel incontinence partway through the race.

The viral episode caused an uproar among participants upset about the prospect of having to share dirty equipment, a reaction that quickly reverberated through the international community.

There was also the issue of fairness. Existing rules penalise behaviors that can affect the cleanliness and safety of communal spaces, such as spitting. Allowing a competitor to continue after soiling herself struck many as a glaring inconsistency.