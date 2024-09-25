Commentary: Japan’s next leader will be different, and flawed

TOKYO: Japan’s ruling party wanted someone different. It might get more than it bargained for.

While nine lawmakers are contesting the race to become the country’s next leader, the field has narrowed to just three: Conservative Sanae Takaichi, self-proclaimed heir to “Abenomics”; political scion Shinjiro Koizumi, dashing but inexperienced; and popular maverick Shigeru Ishiba, making his fifth and final bid for power.

As an alternative to the outgoing Fumio Kishida, as well as a fresh face to front the next election campaign, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) couldn’t have asked for more.

Each of the three can claim to represent a break with the past. Takaichi would be the first female prime minister. Koizumi, at just 43 years old, would represent a generational shift. And Ishiba would show acceptance of an outsider for much of his career.