Commentary: Candidates, start interviewing your potential employers back
When it comes to job interviews, a lot has been said about spotting warning signs in candidates – but it’s equally important for this scrutiny to go the other way as well, says Dorothy Yiu of EngageRocket.
SINGAPORE: As the labour market continues to expand, companies appear to be cautiously optimistic about recruitment: Of the 525 employers surveyed by recruitment agency ManpowerGroup in December last year, 45 per cent plan to hire in the first quarter of 2025.
When it comes to job interviews, a lot has been said about spotting red flags in candidates - but it’s equally important for this scrutiny to go the other way as well.
A job interview is not just about convincing a company that you’re the right fit; it’s also about ensuring the company aligns with your own values, goals, and work style.
How can we spot red flags during interviews with potential employers? Here are some key insights and actionable tips.
POTENTIAL RED FLAG #1: IS THE INTERVIEW A TWO-WAY STREET?
A job interview is a mutual evaluation. While the employer assesses your fit for the role, you should also assess their fit for your career aspirations.
The “Do you have any questions for us?” segment is not just a formality; it’s perhaps the most critical segment of the job interview. It’s your opportunity to dig deeper into the company’s culture, expectations and work environment.
Some valuable questions to consider asking include:
- “What does success look like in this role over the next three months, one year, and three years?”
- “How does the company support professional growth and development for employees?”
- “What do you personally appreciate most about this company?”
These questions not only demonstrate your genuine interest and preparedness, potentially elevating your candidacy - they help you gain valuable insights into the organisation and role.
It’s not necessarily a red flag if this question isn’t offered to you. But while you should certainly initiate with “May I ask a few questions?” at the end of the interview, it’s a definite red flag if you get shot down or diverted.
POTENTIAL RED FLAG #2: “WE’RE ALL FAMILY HERE”
Hearing phrases like “We’re all family here” can sound comforting at first, but it’s crucial to unpack what this means in practice.
Good relationships and strong bonds at work are undeniably important for employee engagement, but “family” can sometimes be code for unhealthy expectations of loyalty, overwork and blurred boundaries.
Candidates should ask follow-up questions such as:
- “How does the company foster collaboration and support among team members?”
- “Can you share examples of how work-life balance is respected here?”
These questions can help determine whether the organisation’s “family” rhetoric aligns with your needs or masks deeper structural or systemic issues.
Be extra wary if interviewers provide vague or evasive answers to your specific questions about the role, team, or company culture.
POTENTIAL RED FLAG #3: INVOLVEMENT (OR NOT) OF THE HIRING MANAGER
The hiring manager, who will likely be your direct supervisor, is one of the most critical factors in your job satisfaction. If the hiring manager is not involved in the interview process, it could be a red flag. Their absence might signal a lack of alignment in expectations, or a disjointed approach to team management.
However, if presented with the opportunity to interview with the hiring manager, focus on clearly understanding their expectations, priorities and management style. Ask questions like:
- “What are the immediate priorities for this role?”
- “How do you envision the collaboration between us will look/be like?”
Keep in mind that the hiring manager is the person most responsible for influencing your progress and engagement at work. If you have the opportunity, try to understand more about their background, motivations, and interests in particular.
POTENTIAL RED FLAG #4: BADMOUTHING EMPLOYEES
If the role you are interviewing for is a replacement to someone who has departed or is departing the company, you may also want to take the opportunity to understand why the role is now vacant and reasons why the previous employee left.
This is an opportunity to spot another red flag: Any criticism of the former team members is unprofessional and could indicate a culture of blame.
Pay attention to how interviewers discuss challenges and whether their tone is constructive or overly critical.
POTENTIAL RED FLAG #5: DISORGANISATION DURING THE INTERVIEW PROCESS
What’s the interview process like? Do you find yourself receiving multiple requests to reschedule appointments for interviews, presentations or other tests? Does the company often provide unclear instructions on next steps - or no instruction at all? Disjointed communication can signal a lack of prioritisation or deeper organisational issues.
Professionalism during the process often reflects the company’s approach in other areas.
For instance, pushing candidates to make a decision immediately is another red flag. Sufficient time should be given to you to evaluate the offer and ensure transparency before committing.
OUTSIDE THE INTERVIEW: DO YOUR HOMEWORK
While learning to spot red flags in interviews is important, we must also learn to do so outside of your interactions with potential future employers.
Preparation is key to understanding a company beyond what they present during interviews.
Consult platforms like Glassdoor for employee reviews, but take them with a grain of caution. Reach out to your network to gather firsthand insights about the company’s reputation and culture. These steps can help you spot discrepancies between the company’s public image and internal reality.
Whenever possible, request to speak with team members beyond HR and the hiring manager, such as potential peers or cross-functional collaborators. These conversations can offer a more rounded view of the workplace culture and team dynamics.
Pay attention to their tone and the consistency of their feedback about the company’s work environment and values.
Additionally, consider situational red flags in your research and discussions. For example, initial disorganisation in a fast-growing startup may reflect the challenges of scaling quickly while providing opportunities for rapid career growth. In small- and medium-size enterprises, resource constraints may present a structural need for multitasking but can also foster broader skill development.
Be mindful of your own personal career aspirations and tolerance for ambiguity, so you can better determine whether these are temporary challenges or signs of deeper issues. If concerns arise, you can ask follow-up questions even after the interview(s), such as:
- “How is the company addressing this challenge?”
- “What improvements or changes are planned in the near future?”
Seeking clarity ensures a more informed perspective and helps you decide if the company aligns with your expectations and goals.
FIND A PLACE NOT JUST TO WORK, BUT THRIVE
A job interview is not just about landing a role; it’s about finding a workplace where you can thrive. By approaching interviews as a two-way street, asking thoughtful questions and doing your due diligence, you can better assess whether a company is the right fit for you.
Trust your instincts, and don’t hesitate to walk away if you spot too many red flags. After all, the right opportunity should align with your values and support your professional growth =- not compromise them.
Dorothy Yiu is the chief executive officer and co-founder of EngageRocket, a global employee experience platform.