Rebound in resident employment as Singapore labour market expands in Q3

SINGAPORE: After a previous drop, resident employment rose again as Singapore's labour market continued to expand in the third quarter of 2024, according to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) latest report released on Monday (Dec 9).

This increase comes amid an overall expansion in employment, driven largely by non-residents.

Total employment grew by 22,300 in the third quarter, nearly double what was recorded in the preceding quarter, MOM data showed.

Resident employment grew by 4,000 - this had fallen by 600 in Q2 - while non-resident employment increased by 18,200.

“Resident employment continued to grow in outward oriented sectors such as information and communications, professional services and financial services, due in part to employment shifts from domestic-oriented sectors such as retail trade, and food and beverage services,” said MOM.

Non-resident employment was primarily driven by the growth of work permit holders in construction and manufacturing.

‘There are generally not enough resident workers in these sectors which comprise mostly blue-collar jobs (eg construction labourers),” said MOM.