Government to provide funds to firms to send employees overseas for career development

SINGAPORE: Companies looking to send their employees overseas to gain experience will be able to tap into government funding through a newly launched programme under Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng announced the launch of the Overseas Markets Immersion Programme on Friday (Nov 15). The programme was first announced at the Ministry of Manpower's Committee of Supply debates in March, although it said then that details would be announced later in the year.

Through the programme, firms can receive support for 70 per cent of a deployed employee’s salary and 70 per cent of their overseas allowance for up to nine months. This will be capped at S$5,000 (US$3,700) and S$3,000 respectively.

“In total, companies can receive up to S$72,000 for each eligible individual that they send for an overseas posting,” said WSG and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) in a press release on Friday.

Companies must be registered or incorporated in Singapore to be eligible for the programme.

They must also provide a fixed monthly salary of at least S$4,000 for individuals they send overseas.

A detailed career development plan outlining progression over 24 months, along with quantifiable short-term key performance indicators to be achieved after training, must also be drawn up.