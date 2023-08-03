Commentary: Would pursuing your passion as a career suck the joy from it?

SINGAPORE: “If you love your job, you won’t have to work a day in your life,” goes the saying.

But for most of us, jobs are a dreary necessity to provide for ourselves and our families, and to help us afford doing the things we love, like travel and hobbies.

So can you marry what you love with your career?

As a documentary storyteller, I would say you can - with caveats. Those who chase their dreams with rose-tinted glasses may risk ultimately diminishing the joy they get from their interests.

From producing documentaries over the past decade, I’ve had the opportunity to interact with people who’ve taken the path less travelled. Here are three points to ponder before turning your passion into your profession.

WHAT YOU LOVE MAY NOT BE WHAT YOU ARE GOOD AT

First, are you good at what you love?

“One of the great lies of life is ‘follow your passions’," American entrepreneur Mark Cuban said. He argued that people may not be talented at what they are passionate about, and success boils down to where you commit your time.

“The things I ended up being really good at were the things I found myself putting effort into,” Cuban said.