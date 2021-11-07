Commentary: How to raise a lifelong learner, rather than a child who simply aces exams

SINGAPORE: It is common for parents and teachers to reward a child’s academic achievement with, say, a gift or treat. Praising a child and rewarding him or her for doing well in an exam comes from genuine affection and this can serve as a powerful motivation for children to want to do better.

But there is also a flip side to this argument – when learning is narrowly associated with external motivations and academic gains, children can become overly instrumental in how they perceive learning. They may fail to appreciate that learning in itself holds intrinsic value and pleasure.

The other issue has to do with seeing learning as cramming just before exams. Doing so risks surface understanding and short-term retention. Marathon runners do not expect to run a marathon with only a few days of training; likewise, learners should not expect results over a short period.

Williams College researcher Nate Kornell found that students retained information better through spaced practice - reviewing information at specific intervals, initially frequently, eventually less so once familiar - as opposed to cramming before exams.

Learning scientists also recommend interleaving – mixing subjects (say, science and language), topics and different practice strategies. This enables children to recognise similarities and differences and apply what they learned in different contexts.

To illustrate, a child involved in baking at home draws on language and comprehension skills in understanding the recipe, mathematics when measuring ingredients, and science when mixing and baking ingredients at the right temperature. Additionally, this engages a child’s emotions, physical senses and planning skills, all of which create multiple pathways by which learning is deepened.

Ideally, learning should be about self-improvement, personal growth, or enjoyment. But this requires a shift in the way we think.

For deep and long-term understanding, children need time to interact with concepts, find out how they relate to what they already know and apply concepts to the real world.