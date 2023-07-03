Commentary: Disaster relief dysfunction in Myanmar highlights failure of diplomatic efforts

YANGON: Five weeks after Cyclone Mocha devastated central Rakhine State and parts of Chin, Sagaing and Magwe in Myanmar, the military junta still restricts urgently needed assistance to over a million affected civilians.

The stonewalling of the United Nations (UN) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in delivering much-needed aid highlights the growing isolation of the junta and tensions with ethnic armed organisations such as the Arakan Army.

Mocha, a Category 5 tropical cyclone, hit the Rakhine coast on May 14, flattening houses in the state capital Sittwe and 11 other townships in Rakhine State, devastating infrastructure and electricity supplies before moving up northwestern Myanmar and causing flooding.

The ruling State Administration Council claims an estimated 145 people were killed, but the opposition National Unity Government estimates a much higher death toll, over 400.

There was ample warning, and hundreds of thousands of civilians were evacuated out of the path of the storm to high ground and away from the coast, but some Rohingya Muslim communities near Sittwe were not fully evacuated, causing many fatalities.

UN agencies and international aid organisations stockpiled relief supplies and were poised to render assistance as soon as the cyclone passed. The UN estimates that 1.6 million people in total were affected. In the past five weeks, 380,000 have received some food aid and 144,000 have been given shelter assistance.