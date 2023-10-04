Commentary: Nobel prize for mRNA vaccine shows power of perseverance

CHICAGO: Monday’s (Oct 2) Nobel Prize in medicine is a testament to the power of perseverance in science. Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman won the award for their discoveries that helped enable mRNA to be used as a drug or vaccine.

It’s hard to imagine a more deserving Nobel Prize than one for an achievement credited with saving millions of lives. And we might never have gotten here if scientists like Kariko hadn’t persisted in the face of doubt.

The quick development of the COVID-19 vaccines might make mRNA seem like an overnight success. Certainly, the speed with which they were developed is among the reasons some sceptics have given for doubting their efficacy.

But turning these strands of genetic material into something that could be useful as a drug or vaccine required many breakthroughs over two decades. Scientists had to solve a host of problems: How to make the otherwise fragile genetic strands more stable; how to get it to the right cells in the body and control the amount of protein it prompts a cell to make; and how to prevent the immune system from seeing the mRNA as an invader and overreacting.

Kariko and Weissman are credited with cracking the last item on that list. By swapping out a basic building block of mRNA called uridine for a related molecule called pseudouridine, strands of mRNA could get their message to cells without triggering an immune attack.

That discovery helped spawn the earliest biotech companies working on the technology, in turn, laying the groundwork for mRNA’s starring role in the pandemic. That chemical trick is included in Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines, which are responsible for saving many millions of lives over the past two years.