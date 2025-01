Commentary: With Russian gas pipelines to Europe turned off, the political claws are coming out

BIRMINGHAM: On Dec 31, 2024, the last contract that the Russian energy giant Gazprom had for the overland supply of natural gas to Europe came to an end. This was the result of Ukraine refusing to renew the transit contract that had been in place since 2019 and contributed around US$5 billion to Gazprom’s annual revenue.

Given that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, this was not an unreasonable decision for the government in Kyiv to take. Nor was it unpredictable - already in the summer of 2023, Ukraine had indicated that it had no intention to extend the contract with Gazprom.

By the time the contract came to an end, the dependency of the European Union on Russia for gas had been reduced from its peak above 40 per cent just before the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine to below 10 per cent. And only around half of that came via Ukraine. The EU and its member states were well-prepared for the cut-off, having secured alternative suppliers and sitting on full gas storage tanks to see them through the winter.

Moreover, the European energy infrastructure of pipelines and the electricity transmission grid has sufficient levels of in-built flexibility and redundancy and has proved resilient to cope with the sudden lack of supply of gas via Ukraine. This even included the capacity of additional provision of electricity to Moldova - a small country wedged between Romania and Ukraine, which had been highly dependent on gas supplies via Ukraine.