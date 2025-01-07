US Congress certifies Trump election victory with Harris presiding

WASHINGTON: The US Congress formally certified Republican President-elect Donald Trump's election victory on Monday (Jan 6) during a session presided over by Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the November contest.

The quadrennial ritual, clearing the way for Trump's inauguration in two weeks, went like clockwork and stood in sharp contrast to four years ago when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to block the certification of then-President Trump's 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 defeat was the result of widespread fraud, and had warned throughout his 2024 campaign that he harbored similar concerns until his Nov 5 defeat of Harris.

Harris oversaw the roll call of the states in the vice president's ceremonial role as president of the Senate. Known for her broad smiles and upbeat demeanor in public appearances, she stood stoic with hands clasped on the dais as she handed off certificates of each state’s electoral votes for Trump and herself.

"Today was obviously a very important day, and it was about what should be the norm and what the American people should be able to take for granted, which is that one of the most important pillars of our democracy is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power," Harris told reporters at the Capitol. "I do believe very strongly that American democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it."

Four years ago, then-Vice President Mike Pence had to preside over Biden's victory. In 2001, then-Vice President Al Gore had the same dubious distinction following a bitter battle between him and George W Bush that ended so close that the US Supreme Court ultimately had to put a stop to the legal challenges, leading to Bush being declared the winner.

Sitting in the House chamber was Senator JD Vance, whose vice presidential victory was also certified by Harris. Vance stood and waved to the members in the chamber when his electoral vote total was announced.

"Congress certifies our great election victory today - a big moment in history. MAGA!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social earlier on Monday.