Commentary: As delistings continue to outpace IPOs, confidence in Singapore’s stock market is wearing thin

SINGAPORE: Once regarded as a gateway to Asia, the Singapore market is in distress of sorts as an increasing number of listed companies head for the door.

To date this year, eight companies have announced plans for delistings. With several more indicating buyout offers on the table, this could rise to a dozen within the next couple of months.

Meanwhile there has only been one new initial public offering (IPO) on the local bourse, that of motoring group Vin Holdings. Another, candy maker YLF Group, has just called off plans to list here.

This follows a dismal 2024, where the Singapore Exchange (SGX) saw only four IPOs but 20 delistings.

Not exactly the kind of news the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Equities Market Review Group (EMRG) would welcome.

Set up last year to devise measures which would inject life into SGX, the EMRG has already announced several measures, including a S$5 billion Equity Market Development Programme - an initiative designed to encourage more investment in Singapore-listed equities. Corporate tax incentives and rebates, streamlined listing processes and simplified prospectus disclosure requirements are part of the plan.

While these steps are positive on paper at least, the events of the past five months suggest that investors are not exactly tripping over themselves to list on the local bourse.

Volumes remain modest at best and prices are largely subdued (which some might say is a positive in a volatile and unpredictable world).

But there is no denying that the Singapore equity market faces some serious underlying problems which prevent it from playing to its full potential.