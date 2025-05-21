Commentary: Is it better to shower in the morning or at night? Here’s what a microbiologist says

LEICESTER, England: It’s a question that’s long been the cause of debate: Is it better to shower in the morning or at night?

Morning shower enthusiasts will say this is the obvious winner, as it helps you wake up and start the day fresh. Night shower loyalists, on the other hand, will argue it’s better to “wash the day away” and relax before bed.

But what does the research actually say? As a microbiologist, I can tell you there actually is a clear answer to this question.

BENEFITS OF SHOWERING

First off, it’s important to stress that showering is an integral part of any good hygiene routine – regardless of when you prefer to have one.

Showering helps us remove dirt and oil from our skin, which can help prevent skin rashes and infections. Showering also removes sweat, which can quell body odour.

Although many of us think that body odour is caused by sweat, it’s actually produced by bacteria that live on the surface of our skin. Fresh sweat is, in fact, odourless. But skin-dwelling bacteria – specifically staphylococci – use sweat as a direct nutrient source.

When they break down the sweat, it releases a sulphur-containing compound called thioalcohols which is behind that pungent BO stench many of us are familiar with.