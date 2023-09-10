Commentary: Burning paper offerings isn't the only way to celebrate Hungry Ghost Festival

SINGAPORE: When I was a child, every year my grandmother would count down to the 15th day of the seventh lunar month, when tormented spirits are released from purgatory into the mortal realm.

Don’t go swimming, she reminded, as unhappy apparitions may yank us underwater and away. Please come home by sundown, she beseeched, so vindictive phantoms bent on wreaking misfortune on the living couldn’t pick on us. Never, ever step on roadside joss paper and food offerings for them, because hell hath no fury like anguished souls scorned.

On the first day of the Hungry Ghost Festival, we helped her make our own offerings and burn paper effigies replicating material luxuries like clothes, mahjong sets and toiletries, to these “good brothers and sisters” from another world. By appeasing them, we warded off bad luck, as long as we were on our best behaviour.

My family’s Hungry Ghost rituals are mild compared to what unfurls across Singapore. In recent years, paper effigies have gotten bigger and flashier: Louis Vuitton bags, the latest iPhones, jackpot machines, 50-inch smart TVs, condominium blocks – based on the myth that offerings should increase annually to show greater gratitude to ancestors and to receive bigger blessings from the deceased.

If two stacks of joss paper “currency” were burned for the spirits’ spending money last year, you better gift at least three this season, the thinking goes. Food offerings along HDB flat corridors, housing estate communal areas and roadsides are left out as long as possible to ensure spirits tuck in to their hearts’ content.

And that’s why the festival is also an inferno of disgruntled sentiments from annoyed resignation to a 2015 Change.org petition asking for Hungry Ghost rituals to be banned. Smoky odours and soot find their way into flats and linger for weeks. Bits of ash land in kopitiam diners’ food. Rats and other pests help themselves to leftovers. Cleaners work triply hard to clean public spaces.

Some doctors have noted more incidences of respiratory conditions and eye irritations during the seventh lunar month. A 2015 Nanyang Technological University study found that the amount of joss paper burned in this period can spike the Pollutant Standards Index by as much as 60 per cent.

Is it time for cooling measures?