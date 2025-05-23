Commentary: Spain power outage is a case study for countries switching to clean energy

GRID INSTABILITY FROM RENEWABLES

Spain’s push towards green energy has led to an ambitious phase-out of fossil fuel as well as nuclear power plants. As of 2024, the nation generates almost 60 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources - wind, solar and hydropower.

By drawing power from different resources, particularly households running solar power, the grid becomes less robust. In the week leading up to the blackout, Spain’s electricity grid had experienced several imbalances.

A few minutes prior to the power outage, data showed the grid experienced a surge in wind power supplies. Hence, other resources such as nuclear, hydropower and solar were reduced to even out the supply to the grid, thereby optimising the cost of electricity produced in the market.

It was tracked that the smart grid system blocked out a significant supply of solar power due to the increase in wind power. Data showed that the sharp decline in solar power, from 18 gigawatts to 8 gigawatts in just a few seconds, could have caused the grid to become unstable and collapse.

Although the management of electricity from different resources happens daily, fluctuations in the grid are usually moderated with baseload power, which could come in the form of fossil fuels, nuclear or hydropower. Thermo- or hydro-turbines would have the “inertia” to produce electricity for a few minutes even if power from these resources have been cut off – an important characteristic of baseload power.