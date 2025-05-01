Commentary: Don’t overlook Stage 0 cancer. It could be your earliest warning sign

LONDON: At 71, Tina Knowles – the fashion designer, businesswoman, and mother of Beyonce – made headlines not for her career, but for a deeply personal revelation: Her breast cancer diagnosis. In 2023, a routine mammogram uncovered two tumours in her left breast, one benign and the other malignant. Diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer, she underwent surgery and is now cancer-free.

Knowles had initially hesitated to share her story, even considering leaving it out of her upcoming memoir Matriarch. A private person by nature, she ultimately chose to speak out to educate and inspire others – especially women balancing busy lives – about the critical importance of regular screenings.

Knowles candidly revealed that her cancer might have been caught even earlier, at Stage 0, if she hadn’t missed a mammogram during the COVID pandemic. Like many, she delayed rescheduling, and it wasn’t until nearly four years later that she returned for screening.

Her sister, a breast cancer survivor herself, reminded her that if she had stayed on schedule, doctors might have detected her cancer before it had begun to invade surrounding tissue.

Thankfully, Knowles’ tumour was small and slow-growing. Still, the experience shook her and reinforced a message she now shares widely: Early detection saves lives.