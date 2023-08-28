Commentary: Taiwan’s nascent #MeToo movement - from 'eating tofu' to Netflix

KAOHSIUNG: The #MeToo movement has generated heated debates in Taiwan since early June. Surprisingly, it was the Netflix show Wave Makers that belatedly triggered the #MeToo wave in Taiwan, with the line "let’s not just let this go" frequently quoted by victims posting their experiences of sexual harassment on Facebook.

As female staff of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) launched the first wave of sexual harassment allegations, Taiwan President and former chairperson of the DPP Tsai Ing-wen publicly apologised and promised that the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment.

Sexual harassment is prevalent in Taiwan, but Taiwanese women were not able to join their female counterparts across the globe when the #MeToo movement emerged in 2017. One might wonder why it took so long for the #MeToo movement to emerge, given Taiwan’s progressive gender equality and same-sex marriage laws.

The emergence of the #MeToo movement depends on social, cultural and legal structures. Taiwan enacted regulations to curb sexual harassment in workplaces and educational institutions in 2002 and 2004, respectively.

Sexual harassment which takes place in public spheres is also punished under the 2005 Sexual Harassment Prevention Act. The Stalking and Harassment Prevention Act was enacted in 2021 to prevent excessive courting and stalking.