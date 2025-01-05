Commentary: Seven advances in technology we’re likely to see in 2025

1. AI AGENTS COME INTO THEIR OWN

Unsurprisingly, we’re likely to see further important developments in AI. One area that’s likely to take off is the use of AI agents. These are intelligent programmes that are given objectives by humans and work out the best ways to achieve those objectives. Agents can write computer code, which could have a big impact on the way that tech companies work and could allow people without advanced coding skills to develop programmes, apps or games.

You could also see car plants with no people, running with robots operated by AI agents. In theory, mortgage applications could be assessed and approved by agent technology. Individual apps on a smartphone could be replaced by an agent interface that performs multiple tasks for the user.

A combination of agent technology with robotics could be revolutionary. We are reaching a point where robots don’t just emulate the tasks of humans, but are reasoning and answering to us directly.

One candidate for hosting AI agent technology is Optimus, a humanoid robot built by Tesla. Elon Musk has said that the electric car maker will start using Optimus for tasks within the company from 2025. He added that the automaton could be ready for sale to other businesses by 2026.

Agents are tailor-made for industry tasks such as project management. The consulting firm Gartner suggests that by 2030, some 80 per cent of project management tasks will be run by AI.