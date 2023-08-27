Commentary: Love or hate TikTok’s viral bottle-smashing trend? What that says about your brain

ASMR is often described as a relaxing, tingling sensation experienced in the scalp or the spine. Videos that aim to trigger ASMR feelings grew in popularity a few years ago and there are now millions of YouTube clips of people whispering or tapping nails on an object, creating sounds that some people find pleasant.

While the videos are usually multi-sensory (they contain both visual and auditory information) it is primarily the audio component - the gentle, typically low-frequency sounds produced - that seems to lead some viewers to experience ASMR.

ASMR RESEARCH

ASMR is being studied in psychology laboratories while researchers try to discern what exactly might be happening in the brains of people who enjoy these videos. Research into the electrical activity of the brain may shed some light on the neurophysiology that underpins ASMR experiences.

One tool used for this is electroencephalography (EEG), which uses sensors in a cap to measure the electrical activity produced by the brain. The electrical activity of the brain can be faster (higher frequency) or slower (lower frequency) depending on what someone is doing and how they are feeling.

Using EEG, researchers have measured the brain’s electrical activity as participants watch ASMR-inducing videos and report changes in their state of relaxation.

Typically, lower-frequency activity in the brain is associated with a more relaxed brain state. It was observed that ASMR-inducing videos corresponded to reductions in the higher-frequency electrical activity of the brain and increases in the lower-frequency electrical activity. Increases in lower-frequency activity appeared to be maintained for 45 minutes after viewing ASMR-inducing videos.

The data suggests, therefore, that ASMR-inducing videos - such as those from the bottle-smashing trend - may indeed be influencing the state of the brain, leading to feelings of relaxation in ASMR-prone viewers.

Interestingly, one of the reasons that ASMR videos have gained such popularity is their ability to influence relaxation. Research indicates that ASMR-prone people may also tend to experience anxiety and that ASMR-inducing videos may help to alleviate it.