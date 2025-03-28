Commentary: More pedestrian-friendly road features will remove the temptation to jaywalk

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans often lament the prevalence of bad drivers on our roads, but how often do we reflect on our own behaviour as pedestrians?

In November 2024, dashcam footage that went viral showed a woman looking at her phone and crossing a large intersection, when the light was green for vehicles. The clip captured the car barrelling into the woman, causing her to tumble to the ground.

In September 2023, a pedestrian was charged in court for injuring a motorcyclist while dashing across the road to catch a bus. The pedestrian was jaywalking, and his backpack struck the motorcyclist, who fell off his vehicle and sustained three fractures.

In accidents involving jaywalkers, it is easy to point fingers and blame reckless drivers or inattentive pedestrians. But better infrastructure is needed to enhance safety for all road users.